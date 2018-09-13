Hurricane Florence which dropped down to a category 2 storm, but it’s expected to still bring massive rain and storm surge as it moves near the coast of the Carolinas tonight and tomorrow.

Subtropical storm Joyce has formed! She joins Tropical Storm Isaac and Hurricane Helene which is also weakening.

Pope Francis meets today with a delegation of U.S. bishops to discuss the clergy sex abuse scandals.

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is explaining that he mistook the parent of a Parkland victim as a protester at his Supreme Court confirmation hearing last week…of which there were more than 200 total arrested.

She wrote a book…Porn star Stormy Daniels says her upcoming book will offer details about her alleged affair with Donald Trump.

Any you get a movie….A Naples woman is having her book turned into a movie thanks to Oprah Winfrey.

The News You Need To Know In A Minute 9/13/18