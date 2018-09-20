The woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault when they were teens has until tomorrow morning to agree to tell her story to a Senate Committee.

Hurricane Florence has left behind serious flooding in the Carolinas. President Trump got a firsthand look at the devastation Wednesday, and described it as “epic.”

A 35-year-old woman who was stabbed to death Tuesday night while jogging in Washington D.C. had ties to South Florida.

Wendy Martinez was from Greenacres and graduated from Lake Worth High School in 2001. Police are looking for one suspect who stabbed her in the neck.

“Celebration of Life” was held for Burt Reynolds at Family Church yesterday. Notable attendees included rapper Vanilla Ice and actor Judge Reinhold. Reynolds died earlier this month of cardiac arrest at the age of 82. The actor went to Palm Beach High and later attended Florida State University. His body had been cremated in Fort Lauderdale, according to his death certificate.

The post The News You Need To Know In A Minute 9/20/18 appeared first on 850 WFTL.