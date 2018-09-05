The News You Need To Know In A Minute 9/5/18

Tropical Storm Gordon is moving farther inland and weakening, but the threat of heavy rains and flooding continues. It is making its way across Mississippi…and the storm has claimed a young life in West Pensacola when a tree fell on a mobil home killing a child.

A new poll indicates the Florida governor’s race is too close to call. The new Quinnipiac poll finds that 50% of likely voters favor Democrat Andrew Gillum, while 47% back Republican Ron DeSantis.

The National Association of Police Organizations is calling for a boycott of Nike because it was upset with the choice of Colin Kaepernick as the new face of Nike’s Just Do It ad campaign. Kaepernick has worn socks with pigs dressed as police on them. Nike stock tanked yesterday losing more than 3 percent of market value. Some say Nike, Just Blew it…

The Miami Hurricanes dropped 13 spots from eighth to 21st in the Top 25 Coaches poll following Saturday’s season-opening loss to LSU. Florida State dropped out of the rankings completely after failing to score a touchdown against Virginia Tech.

