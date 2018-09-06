The News You Need To Know In A Minute 9/6/18

Tropical Depression Gordon is growing weaker as it moves inland and attention is turning back to the Atlantic, where a potentially dangerous hurricane is building. Hurricane Florence is packing winds of 125 miles an hour. Florence is about 12-hundred miles southeast of Bermuda.

At least eight people are dead after a powerful earthquake hit Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido. More than 100 people are reported injured after the 6.7 magnitude quake struck today.

Republican nominee for governor Ron DeSantis is expected to name state Representative Jeanette Nuñez as his running mate. She would be the first female Cuban-American candidate for lieutenant governor in Florida history.

President Trump is going after a New York Times op-ed authored by an anonymous senior administration official. The op-ed claims there are people in the White House who are trying to protect the country from Trump.

Wellington’s Vanilla Ice is back home after dodging a sickness on a flight from Dubai. Ice was one of the passengers on an Emirates Airlines flight yesterday that landed at JFK Airport with more than a dozen reports of people being sick.

