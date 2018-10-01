The U.S., Mexico, and Canada Have a Trade Deal

The U.S. and Canada have agreed on a trade deal that will replace NAFTA and it even has a new name: the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
The deal will give U.S. farmers access to the Canadian dairy market while the U.S. is relenting on auto tariffs against Canada.
A joint statement from the U.S. and Canada said the deal will result in freer markets, fairer trade, and robust economic growth.
The deal could be signed by all three countries by the end of November.

The S&P 500 could be in record territory today following the U.S. and Canada’s last-minute deal to revise the North American Free Trade Agreement.
The S&P 500 index closed modestly lower Friday, but just 0.57% off its record close of 2,930.75 on September 20th.
Jasper Lawler is the head of research at London Capital Group and said that “the trilateral agreement brings an end to months of uncertainty surrounding North American trade.”

