The Voice Taps Kelsea Ballerini For “Comeback Stage”

y’all, I have been SO excited to share that I’m joining the @nbcthevoice family this fall as the 5th coach for the first ever “Comeback Stage”. It’s been such a new, fulfilling challenge and I’ve been beyond inspired by the artists I’ve gotten to meet and work with. I can’t wait for you to fall in love with them. ❤️🤗🥂
Big News today from Kelsea Ballerini about joining as a coach on The Voice! The series will feature Ballerini mentoring six deserving comeback artists who auditioned for the show during the fan-favorite Blind Auditions but did not make a team. The six Comeback Artists will compete for a chance to re-enter The Voice‘s main competition and earn a spot in the Top 13 live shows that begin in November.