The Voice Taps Kelsea Ballerini For “Comeback Stage”

Big News today from Kelsea Ballerini about joining as a coach on The Voice! The series will feature Ballerini mentoring six deserving comeback artists who auditioned for the show during the fan-favorite Blind Auditions but did not make a team. The six Comeback Artists will compete for a chance to re-enter The Voice‘s main competition and earn a spot in the Top 13 live shows that begin in November.

