There Is A “Jay And Silent Bob” Reboot In The Works!

Kevin Smith has confirmed news that Jay and Silent Bob will be returning in the not so distant future.

Spent the first day of 2019 having a #JayAndSilentBobReboot pre-pre-production meeting at our holiday-roomy @WeWork office! @JayMewes took this pic of me and @JordanMonsanto to both mark the moment and to document that we were the only dopes in Hollywood working on the holiday. pic.twitter.com/xTNrpN6OF6 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) January 2, 2019

Smith (Silent Bob) took to social media to share the news that pre-production has began on a new film based off his and Jason Mewes (Jay) fictional characters first appearing in the 1994 comedy “Clerks.”

MORE