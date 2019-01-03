There Is A “Jay And Silent Bob” Reboot In The Works!

Cinema Concept Design. Detailed vector illustration.

Kevin Smith has confirmed news that Jay and Silent Bob will be returning in the not so distant future.

Smith (Silent Bobtook to social media to share the news that pre-production has began on a new film based off his and Jason Mewes (Jayfictional characters first appearing in the 1994 comedy “Clerks.”

MORE

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Kacey Musgraves To Play Coachella 2019 [Watch] Keith Urban Pays Tribute To Artists We Lost in 2018 Rib Round Up Ticket Hit Location [Watch] RRU 2019 Artist Riley Green Stripped Down For “Break Up More Often” Days Of Rib Round Up Past Kip Moore Is Back For Round TWO At Rib Round Up 2019!!!
Comments