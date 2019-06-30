Thieves Return Gift to Child with Autism, Brain Tumor

A 5-year-old boy with a brain tumor has been reunited with his bejeweled replica wrestling belt, after the thieves who took it learned about his situation and returned the item.

Timothy Vick Sr., of Vicks, Delaware, says professional wrestling is “a family affair” in his household. His son Timmy, who has autism, was diagnosed with a brain tumor last October.

That is when Timothy Sr. and his wife decided to brighten the situation by purchasing the replica WWE championship title belt for their ailing son.

To make the item appear more authentic, they had belt designer Sergio Moreira in Washington thicken the plates and replace the plastic gems with cubic zirconia.

The Vicks shipped the belt to Washington, where the the package was left on Moreira’s porch. Soon thereafter, his door view camera captured two thieves stealing the package.

Days later, with police releasing images of the thieves and local media running the story, the two women returned to Moreira’s home with the belt, as well as a four-page handwritten apology.

The note said, “We are so sorry for taking your stuff. Never in a million years would I have stolen from a sick five-year-old myself and am ashamed of what I did.”

Moreira explains, “They said they were homeless drug addicts and thought they could make a few extra dollars off of whatever was in the boxes. I could see the look on their faces, that they were very, very sad and they had been crying.”

He is not filing charges, as long as the women seek help.

The Edgewood Police Department in Washington posted a photo of the wrestling belt on Facebook last week with the message, “Talk about restoring your faith in humanity!”