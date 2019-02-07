This Colonel Sanders Bearskin Rug is The Stuff of Nightmares

Have you ever had a fantasy of a night in with your lover, lying down on Colonel Sanders? No, not with Colonel Sanders, on him. Well, KFC is about to make your dreams come true with their latest Valentines giveaway. This Valentines holiday, the fried chicken chain is offering a faux bearskin rug that looks like Colonel Sanders to anyone that can photoshop the rug into an outlandish masterpiece. Not only does the contest winner get the rug to share with their romantic partner, but they’ll also receive a chicken-themed onesie pajama, a KFC gift card and a one-year subscription to a streaming service. What’s the weirdest or worst gift you have ever received?