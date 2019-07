View this post on Instagram

Shout out to @hodakotb & @todayshow for nominating me for the #danceordonate challenge. We donated and last night we danced with 20,000 in Pittsburgh to raise awareness for @unitedcancerfront πŸ™ŒπŸΌ throwing this one to @brunomars, @charlieputh, & @lukecombs. Visit danceordonate.org to learn more and swipe to see the moves πŸ•ΊπŸ»