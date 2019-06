It looks like Thomas Rhett is ready to expand his family, just not sure how his wife feels about birthing a tribe!

The Rhett’s share two beautiful little girls together, and in a recent interview with the singer he details just how he sees his future, and that involves having “the most gigantic family on the planet.”

In other news Thomas Rhett just landed his 13th No. 1 single with ‘Look what God Gave Her’