Thousands of Sharks are Headed to Florida’s East Coast

Just like the snow birds, the annual Blacktip shark migration season is in full force along south Florida’s Atlantic coast.

Florida Atlantic University has been tracking these apex predators by air and sea.

A reusable sensor attached to their dorsal fin is gathering data from these Blacktip’s movements.

The $5,000 radio and satellite sensor is attached to the fin for two to four days to collect data.

These “shark diaries” record information, including how often they swish their tails, at what depth they prefer to swim, and at what time of day they swim close to the beach.

The information also helps lifeguards responsible for beach safety.

Data collected from the sensors will help scientists monitor the oceans and census populations, as well as the sharks’ responses to perceived climate change.