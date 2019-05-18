Three charged in slaying of pregnant teen, baby taken from womb

A mother and her daughter have been charged in the brutal murder of a 19-year-old girl who was strangled before her baby boy was cut from her womb.

Three suspects were charged for the murder of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez and were ordered to remain in a Chicago jail after a hearing on Friday.

Clarisa Figueroa, 46, and her daughter, Desiree, 24, were both charged with one count each of first-degree murder and aggravated battery of a child causing permanent disability.

The elder Figueroa’s boyfriend, Piotr Bobak, 40, was charged with concealment of a homicide.

Police say that Ochoa-Lopez was lured the Figeuroas’ home through a Facebook group for mothers in which Ochoa-Lopez was offered a double stroller and baby clothes.

Once Ochoa-Lopez was inside the home on April 23., the 9-month pregnant mother was killed, and her child was removed, according to police.

According to police, the newborn had problems breathing, and the elder Figueroa made a frantic 911 call saying the baby was “pale and blue,” police say.

The baby was rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where the teenager’s family says the boy was brain-dead due to lack of oxygen and remains on life support as of Thursday.

The body of the pregnant teen who had been missing since April was dumped in a local trash can and found by police on Wednesday, nearly four weeks after the crime occurred.

Police have not established a motive but believe the 46-year-old suspect wanted to keep the newborn following the death of her adult son.

The 24-year-old suspect allegedly confessed to helping her mother commit the crime.

Police and hospital doctors have faced heavy criticism for failing to piece together what had happened sooner.

The parents of Ochoa-Lopez, who was also the mother to a 3-year-old boy, said in a statement that “they want justice for their daughter.”

This story is developing.