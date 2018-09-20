Three Fatalities in Business Park Mass Shooting in Maryland, Shooter Dead

UPDATE:

Shooting suspect in Maryland is dead, identified by sheriff as 26-year-old woman, temporary worker at Rite Aid facility.

The Sheriff says the female suspect in Maryland shooting shot herself in the head.

Investigators believe shooting began outside the facility.

Police say female attacker had a 9 mm Glock, registered and owned by her.

The Associated Press is reporting three people have been killed in a mass shooting in Maryland.

Reports say five people were shot and at least three people are dead in a workplace shooting Aberdeen, Maryland.

NBC news reports the suspected shooter, a woman, is down and the scene is no longer considered active.

No officers fired their weapons, but the suspected shooter is reportedly in custody at the hospital in critical condition.

The crime scene appears to be at a RiteAid distribution center. Aberdeen is located just outside Baltimore.

Police, ambulances and fire trucks are converging on a business area in Aberdeen, Maryland following a workplace shooting this morning.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene just before 9:10 a.m. local time after calls came in about multiple people being shot.

UPDATE: Multiple deaths after ‘horrific’ Maryland shooting, law enforcement official tells AP https://t.co/HdU6OylRK7 — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 20, 2018

Witnesses report a rush of emergency response workers who were in such a hurry to get to teh scene they were described as “running people off the road.”

One witness is reporting a head-on collision taking place as people were trying to get out of the way of the first responders.

Victims of the shooting have been rushed to surrounding trauma centers.

Law enforcement has not confirmed the fatalities and will hold a news conference shortly.

