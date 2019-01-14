Three Florida Children Die After Getting Trapped in Chest Freezer

Authorities said three young children climbed into a chest freezer and died after the lid shut, trapping them inside.

The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office said they received a 911 call about three young children not breathing at a home on 173rd Place Sunday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, parents thought the kids, aged 1, 4, and 6, were playing outside.

Unfortunately, they climbed into the freezer, which had been dropped off outside the home and not yet plugged in.

The first deputies on scene found several adults performing CPR on the children but they could not be revived.

Investigators said the chest had an after-market hasp for a padlock installed and when the kids crawled inside, investigators believe the hasp closed and latched and trapping the kids inside the freezer.

The names of the children have not been released.

The State Attorney’s Office is investigating.

The Department of Children & Families has been notified.