Three Kids, Two Adults Hit by Car At Tampa School Bus Stop

Three school children and two adults are in the hospital after being hit at a school bus stop in Tampa, Florida Thursday morning.

Officials say the crash happened this morning when they were hit by a car driving at a fast speed past the bus stop.

Tampa Police described the scene as chaotic.

The young victims range in age between six and 12-years-old.

One of the children is reportedly in critical condition.

The driver remained on scene after the crash and has been detained by police. Investigators are still working to determine the exact details of the accident.