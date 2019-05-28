Three PBSO Deputies Hospitalized Due to Chemical Spill

Three PBSO deputies have been hospitalized after being exposed to chemicals from a mold remediation project in an unoccupied mobile home at the Seminole Colony Mobile Home Park in suburban West Palm Beach.

Officials said the home was being treated for mold using a chemical that contains formaldehyde.

The smell overcame three deputies when they arrived on scene, and those deputies were taken to the hospital.

PBC Hazmat crew responds to SEMINOLE Colony community off Okeechobee Boulevard. Possibly one person transported. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/LEvrDOzPV6 — Tania Rogers (@TaniaRogerswptv) May 28, 2019

Fire Rescue officials said the area has been cleared, and there is no danger to the community anymore.

The Department of Environmental Protection will come out to collect the chemical.