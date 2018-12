The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a wrong way crash that left three people dead early Saturday morning.

FHP troopers say the accident happened at 12:55 a.m. on the southbound I-95 exit ramp on Palmetto Park Road.

One car drove the wrong way on the ramp and crashed into another vehicle causing the second vehicle to catch on fire.

Boca Raton Fire rescue pronounced three people dead at the scene.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.