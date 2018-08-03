Three Workers Charged with Animal Cruelty at PBC Slaughter House

Richard Cuoto with Animal Recovery Mission disclosed charges filed against workers at a suspected illegal slaughter house, the Cabrera Farm in Loxahatchee Groves.

The men were charged after two of ARM’s members went undercover posing as customers to expose abuse that took place for several months.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people in connection to the investigation.

Suspects arrested were 57-year-old Ricardo Cabrera, 29-year-old Chico Allen Cabrera, and 65-year-old Roberto Llorente.

These are the three men arrested for animal cruelty at an illegal slaughterhouse in Loxahatchee today. @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/d3THeL7x0A — Maxine Bentzel (@MaxineBentzel) August 3, 2018

“This is a very extremely violent illegal slaughterhouse that we basically received a tip on of their brutality of animals for human consumption and ritualistic sacrifice. Selling animals for Santeria, black magic, and voodoo,” Cuoto said.

In the video given to CBS12 by ARM, chickens, goats, pigs, and sheep can be seen being butchered alive.

“They were putting meat hook holes un-stunned in goats and sheep legs, hanging them from meat hooks alive,” Cuoto said. “Letting them struggle and then stab them to death and slowly sawing off their heads.”

Cuoto claims the butcherings were in violation of the Humane Slaughter Act.

“We are looking at roughly anywhere from 1,500 to 2,000 animals a week being butchered alive on sight, and this property has been up and running for decades, so do the math,” Cuoto said.

The meat was then distributed to restaurants and businesses throughout South Florida, often being brought to restaurants, boat yards and other businesses.

Cuoto said the farm violated many USDA food safety protocols and the meat could’ve made people very sick.

“People have been eating toxic, diseased, unsanitary meat, not knowing it from Cabrera,” Cuto said.

The three face several charges including felony cruelty to animals, conspiracy to commit felony cruelty to animals.

