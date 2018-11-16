Tide Laundry Detergent Eco Box

Seems like the company Tide is coming out with a new design to their laundry detergent! The look will remind you of a box of wine, except with soap!

This new box uses 60 percent less plastic and 30 percent less water than the current 150 oz. version of Tide. The new style uses less packaging, it doesn’t need extra cardboard boxing or bubble wrap, it has become lighter and takes up less room in delivery trucks, which result in lower shipping costs. You may be wondering when it will be on sale, well it will be sold through online retailers beginning in January! Get ready for the Tide wine memes!