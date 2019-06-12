Tiger Woods files motion to dismiss wrongful death lawsuit

Tiger Woods has filed a motion to dismiss the wrongful death suit filed by the family of a bartender at his Florida restaurant.

Nicholas Immesberger worked at The Woods Jupiter, and the lawsuit claims the golfer, his girlfriend who was the general manager and the staff knew he was an alcoholic and allowed him to drive drunk after a shift in December.

Immesberger died in a crash, and attorneys for his family say the restaurant destroyed evidence showing him drinking for three hours before he left.

In his motion to dismiss, Woods claims he has no connection to the incident.

Additionally, he claims that he is an investor in a company that owns The Woods, but doesn’t work at or own the restaurant and wasn’t there the day of the crash.

Related content: