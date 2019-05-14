Tiger Woods implicated in wrongful death lawsuit

Pro-golfer and Jupiter resident Tiger Wood, has been implicated in a wrongful death lawsuit in regards to his restaurant.

The lawsuit filed Monday, claims that Tiger, his girlfriend, and the Woods Restaurant manager Erica Herman, are partly responsible for the death of 24-year-old Nicholas Immesberger who worked at the restaurant as a bartender.

The lawsuit claims that Woods and others at the restaurant knew that Immesberger was an alcoholic and that he attended Alcoholics Anonymous meetings but would knowingly over serve him alcohol regularly during and after his shift.

The suit also claims that restaurant employees also knew of an alcohol-related crash that Immesberger was involved in, in November before the fatal crash that took his life.

Immesberger lost control of his car in Martin County on December 10th of 2018.

According to the crash report, Immesberger had a blood alcohol level of 0.28, over three times the legal limit at the time of the crash.

Immesberger’s parents reported that on the night of his death, Immesberger finished his shift at 3:00 pm but sat at the bar drinking until 6:00 pm. At that point, he left the bar in his vehicle.

A police report stated that Immesberger was driving around 70 mph in a 55 mph zone when he lost control of his corvette and overturned in a grassy area Federal Highway and Colonial Drive near Port Salerno.

The parents believe that Woods and restaurant employees had a personal responsibility to prevent Immesberger from drinking so much knowing he had a disease and that they also had a personal responsibility to prevent him from getting into a vehicle after they knew he had been drinking.

So far there has been no comment from the Woods camp regarding this lawsuit.