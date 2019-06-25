Tiger Woods’ Name Removed From Lawsuit

Tiger Woods is no longer being sued personally for the wrongful death of a bartender who died in a DUI crash after working at the bar named for the legendary golfer.

The golfer’s name has been removed as a defendant in a lawsuit filed by the parents of a man who drove drunk and died in a crash after working a shift as a bartender at “The Woods” Jupiter.

Lawyers for the family of Nicholas Immesberger say he was an alcoholic and the people who worked with him at the restaurant knew so when they allowed him to drink for hours and then get behind the wheel in December.

Attorneys removed Tiger’s name, but the suit still names the restaurant itself, of which Woods is an investor, as well as the general manager Erica Herman, who is Woods’ girlfriend.