Tim McGraw invites you to “Neon Church” on Thursday

ABC/Image Group LAThe fact that Tim McGraw wiped his socials clean and tweeted “I need Jesus or I need whiskey” had his fans speculating about what might be up with the star who’s previously been very open about his sobriety.

I need Jesus or I need whiskey — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) September 28, 2018

It turns out the tweet is likely a lyric from the Louisiana native’s new single, “Neon Church,” which is set to arrive on Thursday. The new song — his first solo release for Columbia Nashville — will be available October 4 at 5 p.m. ET.

In the meantime, Tim’s rolling out a new direct-to-fans text platform called McGrawONE. By texting 615-205-5687, Tim promises news, videos and photos delivered directly to your phone, even before they’re posted to the web.

