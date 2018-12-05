Tim McGraw Schedules TWO Unusual Acoustic Shows In 2019

It’s not uncommon for artists to play acoustic shows, but in this case it’s VERY out of the norm.

Tim McGraw is planning to put on TWO acoustic shows in Cuba as part of a four-day music and cultural festival.

Tim McGraw: One of Those Havana Nights will take place May 23 – 27, 2019.

