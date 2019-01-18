Tim McGraw’s Opening of Fitness Club

Tim McGraw’s TruMav Fitness club is set to open tomorrow in Nashville and he will be offering free workouts to people looking to join! He will be on site for the ribbon cutting ceremony and guests attending will be allowed to tour the club, meet the staff and try out some of the workouts the club offers. Since Tim has stopped drinking, fitness and exercise has played a huge part in his daily routine. “It can help you lead your best life. Working out becomes a habit when it’s an easy part of your every day. That’s why I’ve partnered with Snap Fitness to create Trumav. We want to help you find what works for your fitness goals and give you a community that can inspire you to achieve them.” Looking into the future, McGraw is planning to expand his clubs all over the US.