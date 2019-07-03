Tim Tebow buys second home in Jacksonville

Former Florida Gators quarterback and current Syracuse Mets left fielder Tim Tebow has purchased second home in the gated Jacksonville neighborhood, ‘Glen Kernan Golf & Country Club.’

Tebow reportedly paid $2.99 million for an almost 8,300-square-foot, two-story house on 1.49 acres.

He purchased his new home which comprises of five bedrooms, a wine room, home theater, an entertainment room, a saltwater pool, outside living and entertainment spaces and a five-car garage, among other features, on Friday.

Tebow also owns a smaller two-story house in the same neighborhood.

He purchased the property in June 2014 for $1.4 million.

The 31-year-old was a star football player with the University of Florida where he won two national championships and awarded the Heisman trophy.

He then played in the NFL for three years with the Denver Broncos, New York Jets and New England Patriots before transitioning to the New York Mets minor-league system in 2016.

Tebow is not only known in the sunshine state for his athletic achievements but also his philanthropic efforts.

In 2012, he founded the Jacksonville based Tim Tebow Foundation.

The organization puts on the ‘Night to Shine’ event every year, which holds celebratory proms for individuals with special needs.

Tebow is engaged to South African model and Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.

It’s unclear whether the couple will be residing in the new home together.