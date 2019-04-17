Time Magazine Releases ‘100 Most Influential People in the World’

Time Magazine released its list of the “100 Most Influential People in the World” on Wednesday.

Household names on the list include President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Dwayne Johnson, Taylor Swift, Gayle King and Sandra Oh who are featured on several Time covers.

Each person has an article about them that was written by their colleagues and friends.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama also is on the list and was profiled by Beyonce.

Tiger Woods and LeBron James also made the 2019 list.

A Time 100 Summit will be held in New York City on April 23rd.