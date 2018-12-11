Time Magazine Selects Persons of the Year, “Journalists”

Time magazine is honoring journalists whose work has cost them their freedom or their lives as Person of the Year for 2018.

Time is lauding the journalists as Guardians of Freedom. They are assassinated Saudi journalist and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi,

indicted Filipina journalist Maria Ressa, jailed Myanmar reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, and the Capital Gazette of Annapolis, Maryland, where five staffers were murdered earlier this year.

Time is calling these journalists “The Guardians” and is recognizing them for their effort in fighting what it calls “The War On Truth” to counter the President’s “fake news” claims.

The runners-up are President Trump and Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating possible links between Trump’s campaign and Russian interference in the 2016 election.