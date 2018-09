A six-eyed sand spider is among 7,000 live creatures stolen from the Philadelphia Insectarium & Butterfly Pavilion. Surveillance video shows several suspects loading plastic containers into a car in broad daylight outside the insectarium before driving away, taking more than $40,000 worth of critters with them. Bizarrely, they left behind blue staff uniforms, which were impaled on a wall with steak knives. A Mexican fire leg tarantula was also stolen but has since been recovered.

