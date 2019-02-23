TimesUp CEO exits after sexual misconduct allegations against her son

Earlier this week, Lisa Borders announced her resignation as the inaugural chief executive of Time’s Up, citing a need “to address family concerns that require my singular focus.”

The 61-year-old did not explain the circumstances behind her exit, which came after just four months on the job.

However, the LA Times is now reporting that Borders suddenly found herself at odds with the core mission of Time’s Up because of a desire to stand by her son who is facing allegations of sexual misconduct.

Borders stepped down four days after a 31-year-old Santa Monica woman alleged, in a Facebook post, that Borders’ 36-year-old son had been sexually inappropriate with her.

The woman,Celia Gellert, told The Times that Borders’ son, a photographer, podcast host and life coach named Garry ‘Dijon’ Bowden Jr., offered her a “healing session.”

She alleges that Bowden touched her genitalia, kissed her neck and brushed his erect but clothed penis against her body during the session.

Gellert said she was surprised and felt “violated” following the alleged incident.

Alan Jackson, an attorney for Bowden, disputed Gellert’s account, saying that Bowden was giving a healing massage that Gellert had requested.

According to the Times, Jackson provided a text message exchange in which Gellert thanked Bowden afterward, calling the massage “gentle and authentic and loving.”

“My client vehemently denies that any inappropriate or nonconsensual touching occurred at any time,” Jackson said.