TMZ: 90210 Actor Luke Perry Suffers Massive Stroke

Luke Perry is in the hospital. There are reports that say the 52-year old Beverly Hills, 90210 star suffered a massive stroke while at his Los Angeles-area home on Wednesday morning.
TMZ is reporting that Perry was transported to a nearby hospital, but his condition is unknown.
#BREAKING: Luke Perry Suffered Massive Stroke, Currently Hospitalized https://t.co/bBAYgcxjnC
— TMZ (@TMZ) February 28, 2019
The incident happened the same day FOX television announced there will be a reboot of the Beverly Hills based show, but Perry hasn’t signed on to the project.