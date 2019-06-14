Today is Flag Day, and President Trump’s 73rd Birthday

President Donald Trump turns 73 today, Flag Day.

The idea of setting aside a day to celebrate the American flag was suggested in 1885 by Wisconsin school teacher B.J. Cigrand [[ SEE-grand ]]. He wanted June 14th to be that date because the Stars and Stripes were adopted as the official design of the U.S. flag on June14th of 1777. The idea grew in popularity until in 1916 when President Woodrow Wilson released a proclamation making June 14th National Flag Day. Then on August 3rd, 1949, President Harry Truman signed an Act of Congress designating June 14th of each year as National Flag Day.

President Trump is scheduled to announce he is running for a second term on Tuesday in Orland at a huge rally.