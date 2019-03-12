Today is municipal election day in Palm Beach and Broward Counties. The polls open at 7 a.m. and a light, 18% voter turnout is expected.

The new Palm Beach County supervisor of elections, Wendy Link, is promising this one will go smoothly.

Today voters in 16 municipalities across Palm Beach County will head to the polls to elect local leaders.

Local elections usually draw a low voter turnout so the old machines won’t be taxed.

The county has ordered $15.6 million dollars worth of new voting equipment that arrive in the next few months and should be up and running for the 2020 election.

Palm Beach County

Voters registered in the following municipalities have races or questions to decide:

Boynton Beach (Mayor, City Commissioner Districts 1, 3, 4)

Highland Beach (Commissioner, ballot questions)

Juno Beach (Council Member)

Jupiter (Mayor, Council Member, ballot question)

Lake Park (Commissioner)

Lake Worth (Commissioner, Districts 2, 4, ballot questions)

Loxahatchee Groves (Council Members Seats 2, 3, ballot questions)

Ocean Ridge (Town Commissioner, ballot questions)

Pahokee (Mayor, Commissioner Groups 1, 2)

Palm Beach (Council Member)

Palm Beach Gardens (Council Member)

Palm Springs (Council Member)

Riviera Beach (Mayor, Council Members Districts 1, 3, 5, ballot questions)

South Palm Beach (Council Member)

Tequesta (Council Member)

West Palm Beach (Mayor, Commissioner, District 3, ballot question)

——————————

Elections in Broward County overseen by new Broward Supervisor of Elections, Peter Antonacci

Voters registered in the following municipalities have races or questions to decide:

Coconut Creek (City Commissioner, District A)

Coral Springs (Mayor)

Deerfield Beach (City Commissioner, Districts 1 and 2)

Fort Lauderdale (ballot questions)

Hollywood (ballot questions)

Miramar (Mayor, City Commissioner 4)

Pembroke Park (City Commissioner, District 4)