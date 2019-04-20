Today Marks 20th Anniversary of Columbine High School Shooting

The nation is quietly marking the 20th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting this Saturday.

On April 20th, 1999, two students at the school outside of Denver, Colorado went on a shooting rampage killing 12 students and a teacher.

Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold wounded another 21 people and exchanged gunfire with police before killing themselves in the library.

At the time, it was the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history.

Residents of Littleton, Colorado held a vigil last night at the Columbine memorial to remember the lives lost.

The week before the 20th anniversary a Miami woman who glorified the tragedy flew to Colorado and bought multiple weapons forcing multiple schools to go on lockdown.

Sol Pais, 18, was found dead Wednesday as police closed in after a massive manhunt.

“There is no longer a threat to the community,” the FBI said Wednesday afternoon.

