Today’s SpaceX Launch Delayed, Dragon Crew Capsule Exploded Last Week

This morning’s launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is being pushed back until at least Saturday.

SpaceX says the launch from Cape Canaveral was scrubbed due to an issue with the drone ship that recovers the rockets.

Standing down today due to an electrical issue on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship. Teams will also address the ground side helium leak before tomorrow's backup launch opportunity at 2:48 a.m. EDT, 6:48 UTC. — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 3, 2019

Meanwhile, SpaceX is finally confirming that its Dragon crew capsule exploded during a test last month.

After more than a week of speculation, SpaceX confirmed that its Crew Dragon spacecraft was "destroyed" during a recent test fire https://t.co/xwIRDAoF9s pic.twitter.com/ZVQ1fXt7NR — CNN (@CNN) May 2, 2019

The capsule blew up and was destroyed during a ground test at Cape Canaveral and the company is still trying to figure out what went wrong.

It was scheduled to start carrying NASA astronauts into space as early as this year.