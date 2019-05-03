Today’s SpaceX Launch Delayed, Dragon Crew Capsule Exploded Last Week

This morning’s launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is being pushed back until at least Saturday.

SpaceX says the launch from Cape Canaveral was scrubbed due to an issue with the drone ship that recovers the rockets.

Meanwhile, SpaceX is finally confirming that its Dragon crew capsule exploded during a test last month.

The capsule blew up and was destroyed during a ground test at Cape Canaveral and the company is still trying to figure out what went wrong.

It was scheduled to start carrying NASA astronauts into space as early as this year.

