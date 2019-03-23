Toddler found wandering West Palm Beach park alone

Deputies of the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office are searching for the parents of a little girl who was found wandering alone in a local park.

According to PBSO, deputies responded to Haverhill Park at 5470 Belvedere Road about a toddler walking alone inside the park, Friday evening.

The girl, who appears to be two-years-old, was wearing a pink short-sleeve shirt, white and gold tutu, and clear plastic shoes, the sheriff’s office said.

Late Friday, deputies canvassed the area, made several loud announcements and initiated a reverse 911 call but were unable to locate the young girl’s parents successfully.

The Department of Children and Families was notified and took the girl into custody.

“Anyone who knows who the child is, who her parents are and/or has any other helpful information is urged to contact PBSO Dispatch at 561-688-3400.”