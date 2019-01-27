Toddler Says He “Hung Out” with Bear in Woods

A North Carolina toddler who disappeared from his grandmother’s backyard last week says that he spent two days with a bear in the woods.

Casey Lynn Hathaway was found late Thursday evening following a two-day search.

Rescue workers found him tangled in brush and calling out for his mother.

The three-year-old vanished on Tuesday while playing near his grandmother’s home outside of Raleigh.

According to Casey’s aunt, Brenna Hathaway, “He said he hung out with a bear for two days. God sent him a friend to keep him safe. God is a good God. Miracles do happen.”

Law enforcement officials are still trying to determine how the toddler survived for that long without food or water.

Sheriff Chip Hughes says, “He didn’t say how he was able to survive and all that. He did say he had a friend in the woods that was a bear that was with him.”

The child was hospitalized with some scrapes and bruises, but is said to be doing well.

Hathaway adds that Casey spent his first day at the hospital “eating Cheetos, nuggets, and watching Paw Patrol.”

Nearly 600 volunteers as well as members of the FBI, NCIS and U.S. Marine Corps assisted in the search.