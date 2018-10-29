Top 5 Halloween Rules To Follow

It’s almost here!

Halloween is Wednesday (Oct 31), and for most these rules are common sense, but not everyone has that ability.

Here are the Top 3 Halloween rules to follow:

1. Don’t guess what someone’s costume is unless you KNOW what it is. You might offend them. So if you’re not sure, just ask. Especially with kids.



2. Don’t bring bloody decorations into the office. If you decorate your desk, try to keep it fairly PG. Not everyone likes gore.



3. Don’t wear an offensive costume. Even if it’s a joke, it’s risky.

