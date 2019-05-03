Tornado warning issued for Palm Beach County

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for residents in northeastern Palm Beach County until 5:30 pm.

According to the report a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located just north of Lion County Safari moving northeast at 5 mph.

Small hail and winds over 45 mph are possible with this storm.

Affected areas include Palm Beach Gardens, West Palm Beach, Riviera Beach, Tequesta, The Acreage, Caloosa, FAU North Campus, North County Airport, Philo Farms, Jupiter Farms and Limestone Creek.