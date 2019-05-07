Tornado Warning issued in Palm Beach County

The National Weather Service in Miami has issued aTornado Warning for Northeastern Palm Beach County in southeastern Florida until 4:15 p.m. ET. EDT.

“At 352 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located over The Acreage, or 8 miles north of Wellington,

moving southeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado.

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT…Expect damage to mobile homes, roofs, and vehicles. Tree

damage is likely.”

“Locations impacted include:

West Palm Beach, Palm Beach Gardens, Royal Palm Beach, The Acreage

and Loxahatchee Groves.

TORNADO…RADAR INDICATED

HAIL…<.75IN”

Tornado Warning including The Acreage FL until 4:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/yj2klMEi1N — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) May 7, 2019

This story is developing.