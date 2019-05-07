Tornado Warning issued in Palm Beach County

The National Weather Service in Miami has issued aTornado Warning for Northeastern Palm Beach County in southeastern Florida until 4:15 p.m. ET. EDT.

“At 352 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
was located over The Acreage, or 8 miles north of Wellington,
moving southeast at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Tornado.
SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.
IMPACT…Expect damage to mobile homes, roofs, and vehicles. Tree
damage is likely.”

“Locations impacted include:
West Palm Beach, Palm Beach Gardens, Royal Palm Beach, The Acreage
and Loxahatchee Groves.
TORNADO…RADAR INDICATED
HAIL…<.75IN”

This story is developing.

