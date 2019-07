What! This is a thing and Taco Bell says they are “working diligently to replenish our supply.” So far only some stores are seeing the shortage affect them, but it doesn’t mean it can’t expand to other locations. They are trying to get things back to normal by the 28th with their supplier. You may have to try something else like the Power Menu Bowl in the meantime! Midnight cravings are a thing so let’s hope our Taco Bell can get by!