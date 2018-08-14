Tortuga Music Festival Announcement!

The seventh-annual Rock The Ocean’s Tortuga Music Festival, in partnership with Live Nation, revealed Jason Aldean as the first headlining act to be announced for the 2019 edition of the festival. The three-day, vacation-vibe experience will take place on April 12, 13, 14 of 2019 on the scenic shores of Fort Lauderdale Beach Park in Florida. Hotel packages (which includes hotel room and festival passes) for the highly-anticipated festival are available now at TortugaMusicFestival.com, with more information including official onsale date, additional lineup and ticket prices to be shared in the coming months.

