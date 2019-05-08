Town of Jupiter fines Harbourside $315K, For Holding Unapproved Free Events

Developers of Harbourside Place and officials with the Town of Jupiter are butting heads again.

First, it was over noise complaints from residents.

Now, code officials are fining Harbourside for allegedly hosting free events without town approval.

Twenty-one code violations, dating back as far as 2018, were recently delivered to Harbourside’s Vice President.

The free events could cost Harbourside more than $300,000 in fines.

The events include free yoga classes, family movie night and a farmer’s market at the waterfront.

But now, the free weekly events will most likely stop after the entertainment complex received the violations.

Each of the 21 violations carry a fine of up to $15,000, not including administrative fees.

The violations date back to last summer but were just delivered about 10 days ago.

“It’s been discussed with them on many occasions for the last five years,” Town Attorney Thomas Baird tells CBS12 News.

“Harbourside needs to comply with all the terms of approval they received from the Town Council.”

Mastroianni hopes he can come to some sort of agreement with the city.

He worries the livelihood of business owners are at stake, which includes golfing legend Tiger Woods whose restaurant, “The Woods” is located in Harbourside Place.

“It’s not at all economic benefit or business, or community, or anything for Jupiter.

This no way helps anyone,” Mastroianni said.

The Town of Jupiter and Harbourside Place will meet face to face to discuss this issue at a code compliance magistrate hearing.

That hearing will take place at the town hall chamber Wednesday at 10 a.m.