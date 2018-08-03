Toxic Red Tide Threatening Sea Life and Humans Along SW Florida Coastline
Red tide due to algae blooms is being blamed for heartbreaking conditions and death of sea life on Southwest Florida beaches.

The red tide that one scientist calls the worst in a decade is creeping toward Tampa Bay.

The effects of red tide could be seen yesterday in Siesta Key where hundreds of dead fish, sea turtles, dolphins, seabirds and manatees have been seen on local beaches in the last few weeks.

This the longest red tide outbreak in 12 years, and there’s no sign it will end anytime soon.
The algae blooms also deplete oxygen in the water and release toxins that can make humans and animals sick and cause a red color in the water.

Mote Marine Lab’s Dr. Richard Pierce says there are signs the wind is blowing the red tide north toward Pinellas County and the Tampa Bay area.

