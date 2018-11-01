Toyota Recalls More than 400,000 Vehicles Globally To Fix Airbag Problem

Toyota is recalling a little over 1 million vehicles worldwide because the airbags could inflate without a crash or fail to inflate if there were a crash. The recall focuses on 17,000 Scion xA vehicles in the U.S. from 2004 through 2006.

The vehicles also affected in Japan, Europe and elsewhere are the Avensis, Avensis Wagon, Allex, ist, Isis, Wish, Corolla, Corolla Spacio, Corollo Verso, Corolla Fielder, Corolla Runx, and Sienta. The vehicles were built from July 2002 to June 2015.

Toyota announced on Thursday that an electrical short can damage circuits. Dealers will replace the airbag control unit and there are plans to inform owners in December. Toyota hasn’t mentioned if the defects have caused any collisions or injuries.

