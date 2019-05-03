Trace amounts of cocaine and ketamine found in shrimp

Researchers in the UK are expressing their concern after they found a regular occurrence of illicit drugs and pesticides in the samples of freshwater shrimp they tested.

The scientist from King’s College London and the University of Suffolk tested the exposure of wildlife at 15 different sites in the county of Suffolk and found that at all of the sites, the wildlife contained trace amounts of cocaine, ketamine, and pesticides.

While the researchers say they expected to find trace amounts of pollutants in more urban areas, they were surprised to find it else where:

“We might expect to see these in urban areas such as London, but not in smaller and more rural catchments.”

The researchers also reported that though the amount of pollutants are not enough to affect humans in one single meal, they are not sure what the long term affects will be and urge further research into the invisible pollutants:

“Whether the presence of cocaine in aquatic animals is an issue for Suffolk, or more widespread an occurrence in the UK and abroad, awaits further research,” one of the study’s co-authors, professor Nic Bury of the University of Suffolk, said in a news release. “Environmental health has attracted much attention from the public due to challenges associated with climate change and microplastic pollution. However, the impact of ‘invisible’ chemical pollution (such as drugs) on wildlife health needs more focus.”

Scientists have been become extremely concerned about pollution and microplastics after evidence of microplastics were found in the human body consumption of certain wildlife.

Check out the full press release here.