Tragic “Death by Dad” Shooting in Martin County

The Martin County Sheriff says a father had no choice but to shoot and kill his own son during a fight with his younger brother.
Investigators said 30 year-old Joseph Maloney, had his brother in a choke hold with a knife against his neck when the father shot him early Sunday morning at a home inside the Florida Club.
The two siblings had been drinking and got into a fight during a pool game shortly before the shooting.

Sheriff William Snyder said the father won’t be charged for the “death by dad.”
Maloney was set to appear in court next month to face a manslaughter charge from a 2015 fatal DUI crash.

