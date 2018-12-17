Tragic “Death by Dad” Shooting in Martin County

The Martin County Sheriff says a father had no choice but to shoot and kill his own son during a fight with his younger brother.

Investigators said 30 year-old Joseph Maloney, had his brother in a choke hold with a knife against his neck when the father shot him early Sunday morning at a home inside the Florida Club.

The two siblings had been drinking and got into a fight during a pool game shortly before the shooting.

MCSO on scene of shooting, following a violent early morning altercation between family members at a home inside the Florida Club. One person is dead. Detectives are investigating. Additional info to be released later. pic.twitter.com/pB0pCGjVyD — MartinCountySheriff (@MartinFLSheriff) December 16, 2018

Sheriff William Snyder said the father won’t be charged for the “death by dad.”

Maloney was set to appear in court next month to face a manslaughter charge from a 2015 fatal DUI crash.