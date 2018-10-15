Train The Brain Wine & Painting Party

I took the pledge, have you?

Train the Brain is Palm Health Foundation’s community health campaign, it takes place between October 1st-31st, 2018.

I’m excited to team up with Train the Brain to host their FREE Wine & Painting Party on Friday Oct. 26 from 6p-8p!

Train the Brain has teamed up with the Armory Art Center of West Palm Beach to present this fun, interactive and relaxing art experience. Head over to the Armory’s City Place location to enjoy a sip of wine and create! No prior art skills necessary – give your brain a break and learn about how creating art can benefit your brain health.

This event is open to the public / FREE to participate. Register by emailing info@phfpbc.org

Taking care of the brain is just as important as taking care of the body. Learn more and take the pledge TODAY!