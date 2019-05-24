Travel Advisory: I-95 Shut Down in Jacksonville Due to Brush Fire

Memorial Day weekend travel may be difficult in North Florida due heavy smoke from a stubborn wildfire.

I-95 is closed in both directions for seven miles in Jacksonville due to poor visibility.

I-95 is closed in both directions for seven miles between SR 200 and Pecan Park. Also, I-95 North is closed at Exit 362 to I-295 where drivers will be diverted east or west. The JSO says these traffic changes could be in effect all day.

You can take I-75 as an alternative out of the state.

The wildfire is proving to be a tough opponent for firefighters.

The Yellow Bluff Fire has grown to 450 acres and is only 30 percent contained.

That’s a slight improvement over the night before when it was just 25 percent contained.

The Florida Forest Service says the terrain and the fire’s proximity to I-95 are making things difficult, and it could take the whole weekend before the fire is put out.

Those looking for the cause of a growing wildfire are focusing on a passing train.

The Yellow Bluff Fire appears to have started near train tracks in Jacksonville Wednesday afternoon.

The Florida Forest Service speculates something thrown from the train could have started the fire, or maybe friction from the brakes or exhaust fumes.

No homes or businesses are in harm’s way at this point, and no serious injuries have been reported.